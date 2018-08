If there's one thing we've learned from today's automotive industry, it's “never say never.” Not with hybrids capable of reaching 220 miles per hour and SUVs coming from the last automakers we'd have expected just a decade ago. But a Ferrari hatchback?

That's the ostensibly unlikely prospect posed by Taekang Lee, a budding designer from South Korea. And while we wouldn't go putting money down that it will happen, we can't entirely rule out the possibility, either.