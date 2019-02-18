Could A One Two Punch From Tesla And Rivian Topple The F-150 From It's Lofty Perch?

Agent009 submitted on 2/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:28:48 PM

5 user comments | Views : 806 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The mighty Ford F-150 might see a legitimate challenge in the near future, if the veteran automaker neglects to prepare adequately for the arrival of two all-electric pickup trucks on the market — the Tesla Truck and the Rivian R1T.

 

The disruption of battery-powered pickup trucks was highlighted in a note from Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas on Thursday. Addressing the firm’s investors, the analyst stated that an electric pickup successfully launched by a new player like Tesla or Rivian “could be a serious problem for the Detroit-based traditional automakers.” With the arrival of compelling vehicles, Jonas noted that experienced carmakers like Ford could lose the opportunity to gain a “first mover advantage” in the electric pickup market.



Read Article


Could A One Two Punch From Tesla And Rivian Topple The F-150 From It's Lofty Perch?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

80Ho

I know Elon invented electricity but FORD built an all EV picupk back in the 1990s.

"The mighty Ford F-150 might see a legitimate challenge in the near future, if "

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2019 3:00:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

In a word: NO

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2019 3:13:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

Tiberius1701A

009, I think you need your meds adjusted. That being said, the F-Series might be toppled from within, if the Ranger continues to sell like it has up to this point. To most of America Truck means Ford.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2019 3:29:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I don't think there is any first mover advantage to the niche electric full size truck market. Much better to wait and see if it finds any customers.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2019 3:32:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

NO

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2019 3:54:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]