Could Alfa Romeo's Giulia Ti Be That Sweet Spot In The Entry Level Segment You Have Been Searching For?

Alfa Romeo has been the butt of jokes for years.

Even especially during those years, it hardly sold any cars in the United States. (In 2016, it posted 516 total U.S. sales.)

Older Alfas are known for their propensity to rust and for any number of frustrating mechanical hiccups that happen with no apparent consistency or common theme, while electrical and software “issues” have plagued modern examples in recent years. (Then there was that embarrassing day at the track with BMW and Mercedes, which may have been an isolated event but wasn’t great for street cred.)

But now the humble Alfistis in your life—your cousin, a friend at work—has a strong comeback. They can thank the Alfa Romeo Giulia. This is the car that will receive all the credit for (re) introducing Americans to the 107-year-old brand.



User Comments

cidflekken

There is just no way I'd want to invest in a car that has proven to leave drivers stranded. It's one thing to have a defect that requires taking a car for servicing. But to leave drivers stranded is unacceptable and a safety risk. All this BS about "unknown reliability". No, we know what the reliability is and it's not. No way this car should have ever appeared on any "Best of..." or "...of the Year" list due to unacceptable operational reliability.

cidflekken

Posted on 1/26/2018 2:46:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TheSteve

Alfa isn't even on my radar, maybe because I live in North America.

TheSteve

Posted on 1/26/2018 3:46:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

