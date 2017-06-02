Could Takata's Problems Have Been Avoided If The Leadership Was More Diverse?

Last month U.

S. prosecutors announced charges against three former executives of Japanese supplier Takata for allegedly falsifying data to cover up a deadly airbag defect. The company has admitted to a 15-year cover-up, agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud, and will pay a $1 billion fine. Meanwhile, the faulty airbags have been linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide, and tens of millions have been recalled.

Industry-watchers trying to understand how this happened have their work cut out for them. A 2016 review found problems with the company’s organizational culture, and there’s evidence managers pressured workers to manipulate data. Too-rapid production growth and executive overconfidence may have played a role; at the same time, American lawmakers have blasted U.S. regulators for missing the problem for years.

 

Clearly, there’s plenty of blame to go around. But one potential -- and potentially controversial -- factor shouldn’t be overlooked: Every member of Takata’s board is a Japanese man.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

More ethical, more honest perhaps!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2017 11:00:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

