Could The Model 3 Performance EVER Become A BMW M3 Or C63 Rival?

Between rockets, submarines, antagonising social media and Tesla’s on/off private/public status, it’s easy to forget that Tesla actually makes cars. We love the Model 3 in regular form, now here comes the Performance version. This is the one for which the temptation to insert the letter ‘M’ ahead of the 3 is almost irresistible.



Really?



On paper, most definitely. The truth is that, as much as we admire BEVs, not one has yet landed that genuinely stirs the emotions like our old friend internal combustion (although Jaguar’s I-Pace gets close).



Read Article