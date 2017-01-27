Could Volvo Be Secretly Working On A Pickup Of It's Own?

Normally our spy photographers are pretty on it when it comes to identifying the cars they’re snapping shots of, thick camo be damned! However, this oddly extended Volvo XC90 test mule has them, and us, stumped. The Volvo SUV has had its wheelbase lengthened and a steel platform has been built over the back. This seems to indicate that the Swedish automaker could potentially be testing the pickup truck waters. We know, it’s a crazy idea, a Volvo truck. Building a semi-truck and a pickup truck are two very different undertakings.



