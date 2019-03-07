Counting The Chicks Before They Are Hatched? Tesla Pickup Overtakes F-150 As Most Talked About Pickup

Tesla is good at creating hype without advertising and the Tesla Pickup truck is no exception as it overtakes the Ford F150 as the most talked about pickup truck in the US.



We have been talking about Tesla making a pickup truck for a long time, but things have intensified over the last year.

Tesla’s CEO has sought suggestions for features to add to the Tesla truck under development and he revealed some planned features, like an option for 400 to 500 miles of range, Dual Motor all-wheel drive powertrain with dynamic suspension, as well as ‘300,000 lbs of towing capacity’.


