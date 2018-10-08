Couple Ponders Net Step After THREE Lexus SUVs Hacked And Stolen Over Summer

It used to be simple to steal a car. The modern alarm systems came along, the "screwdriver in the ignition" trick lost its relevance, and it seemed like thieves were content to spend their time collecting old Honda Accords instead of targeting the latest metal. But it appears the boom times are back again with the advent of relay hacks on keyless fob systems, as demonstrated by a crew of thieves in Canada that stole not one, not two, but three Lexus models from the same couple this summer.



