A Tesla owner in Ireland was charged with endangering his dog after leaving it in his car, but he was finally cleared in court after proving that his Model S was on “Dog Mode. ”



Tesla’s “Dog Mode” is a software feature meant to keep animals at a safe temperature inside their electric cars.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to tell if an electric vehicle is on, which can be worrying if dogs are inside the vehicle and it’s not evident that the AC is running.