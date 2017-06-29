Court Records Show The Uber Was Unaware Of Google Engineer Theft Of 14,000 Documents

Uber says it was unaware of the alleged intellectual property theft at the heart of its ongoing legal battle with Waymo. It claims it was unaware of the possibility that engineer Anthony Levandowski stole 14,000 self-driving car files from Waymo until it was brought up in the lawsuit filed by Waymo, the former Google self-driving car project, in February.

"Prior to the filing of this lawsuit, no one at Uber knew that Levandowski had downloaded any Google proprietary information for any improper purpose or that he had deliberately taken any Google proprietary information with him when he left Google," Uber said in court documents obtained by CNET.