Covid-19 Fallout: Supercar Maker McLaren To Lay Off 1200 Employees

The economic impact of the global coronavirus pandemic isn’t even close to reaching its height, and the will almost surely outlast the disease itself. With thousands of jobs lost, businesses shuttered, and global decreases in purchasing power and consumer confidence, this is likely going to be the worst global economic disaster since the 1930s. Surely if anyone can weather this storm, it’ll be a supercar manufacturer whose billionaire clientele consists largely of robber barons and kleptocrats. Hmmm, maybe not.



