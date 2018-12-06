Crash Of BMW 8 Series Prototype Claims Life Of Passenger

A 53-year-old woman who was riding in the passenger seat of a 2019 BMW 8 Series prototype died after its driver lost control on a country road in southern Germany and crashed on Sunday night, just days before the car's formal unveiling at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, according to local news reports. Police told Bayerischer Rundfunk that the driver of the 8 Series—presumably a BMW employee, considering the car is still a pre-production prototype wrapped in the typical dazzle camouflage—appears to have been speeding along a rural B-road between the villages of Bonbruck and Buch when the accident occurred. The car sailed off a right-hand curve and struck several trees, while images from the scene show the impact crushed in the roof over the right seat.



