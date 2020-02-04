Critic Says Model Y Build Quality Is On Par With The Industry

Tesla Inc. ’s new Model Y has what people have come to expect from Elon Musk’s cars: It’s lightning quick, handles nicely and has better electronic gadgetry than its competitors.

Unlike past Tesla offerings, early versions are rolling off the assembly line looking more like what you would expect from a company with a handle on the finer points of car building, according to Sandy Munro. The manufacturing consultant who’s been tearing cars apart piece-by-piece for three decades offered his initial impressions before digging into the Model Y that his shop took delivery of this week.