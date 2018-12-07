DEBUT: Goodwood Festival Of Speed-A Porsche 911 Like NO Other?

Dynamics and Lightweighting Study Revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed ‘Dls’ Undertaken with Williams Advanced Engineering and Other Partners



A Relentless Pursuit of Excellence through a Lightweight Philosophy Festival of Speed sees the results of the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study on display for the first time. One car will run in the hillclimb event while a second DLS restoration, accompanied by six further Porsche 911s Reimagined by Singer Vehicle Design, will be displayed outside Goodwood House



















The results of California-based boutique restoration house Singer Vehicle Design&Dynamic and Lightweighting Study (DLS) will be shown at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, July 12-15, in West Sussex, England. DLS is a client-inspired collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering and a formation of technical partners in pursuit of the most advanced air-cooled Porsche 911 in the world. The unique and highly anticipated results will be part of both a static showcase outside Goodwood House and the Michelin Supercar Paddock Hillclimb Run. For those unable to be at Goodwood, DLS will travel to the US to be at Monterey Car Week beginning August 23.







