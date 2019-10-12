DETAILED! Check Out The Little Things Featured In The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe

Agent00R submitted on 12/10/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:58:47 PM
Leading up to tonight's reveal of the all-new, 2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe, one thing I made clear was this: General Motors really needed to bring its "A" game.
Why, you ask?The full-size sport-utility vehicle market is as competitive as ever. And, it's not changing anytime soon. The buyers have spoken and they want plenty of space with seating for seven.2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe**Read the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe's press release HERE!After looking through the photos released to the media tonight, I just wanted to get them in front of you as soon as possible. If you visit the press release above, you'll see more general pictures of both trucks. In this thread I specifically called out the shots showing little details.While I am still undecided with some of the design decisions, one thing is pretty clear to me: GM continues to upgrade its products.Is it enough though? What say you, Spies?2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Hmmm...rather basic/dull, I think GM’s move to play it safe will eventually cost them with the full size SUV market being more competitive than ever.Everyone across the pond is bringing their A game, so hope the Escalade has a few more tricks up its sleeve than it’s stable mate.— Car4life1 (View Profile)
