DETAILED, Inside And Out! MORE Pictures Of The 2021 Cadillac Escalade — Are YOU Impressed?

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is here.
While I made sure to post the full press release as well as preliminary specifications in a previous thread, I wanted to get you another batch of images that dropped tonight.
These provide much greater detail, inside and out. You'll want to see these.
As there have been a slew of leaks of the 2021 Escalade, we're not overly surprised with its design. BUT, now that we're seeing GM's latest product fully revealed, we're getting a proper look at Detroit's work.
On the outside, the Escalade carries similar design language to the Escala concept. That's also seen in vehicles like the XT6, CT4 and CT5. This translates into a prominent front grille, squinted LED headlights, tumbling waterfall LED DRLs/blinkers and lots of chrome.
Getting better acquainted inside, there's quite a bit of warmth provided by the sweeping wood trim bits. But, the big news will be its curved, OLED display that measures 38 inches. To my eyes it looks a lot like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class but executed in a cleaner, more elegant way.
All that said, take a look below and let us know: Are YOU impressed?
