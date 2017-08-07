DON'T Try THIS At Home! We Show You Why The New Ford Raptor And Your Backyard Swimming Pool Party Don't Mix

Unfortunately, for one all-new Ford F-150 Raptor owner, their all-new pick-up truck is a bit waterlogged as of yesterday afternoon.



Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt although this could have been a much different story.

According to reports out of San Diego, a grandmother who was driving a brand new Raptor — so new it didn't even have plates on it — somehow lost control of the vehicle. It supposedly rolled backwards, crashed through a fence and wound up in an inground swimming pool.

Thankfully, a good samaritan quickly swept in to break the glass and get the woman out of the vehicle. 

No word on the woman's condition but we wish her a speedy recovery.

A grandmother was rescued after a brand new Ford F-150 Raptor truck rolled into a pool in Allied Gardens on Friday afternoon.

The out-of-control pickup truck crashed through a fence alongside an Allied Gardens home and plunged into a backyard swimming pool, trapping the driver until a good Samaritan and firefighters were able to rescue her.


CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8



Read Article


MDarringer

In every one of my cars, I have one of these in easy reach of every side window: https://www.sosproducts.com/ResQMe-Window-Breaker-p/15167.htm

They work like a charm.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/8/2017 11:34:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

