DON'T Try THIS At Home! We Show You Why The New Ford Raptor And Your Backyard Swimming Pool Party Don't Mix

Unfortunately, for one all-new Ford F-150 Raptor owner, their all-new pick-up truck is a bit waterlogged as of yesterday afternoon.



Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt although this could have been a much different story.



According to reports out of San Diego, a grandmother who was driving a brand new Raptor — so new it didn't even have plates on it — somehow lost control of the vehicle. It supposedly rolled backwards, crashed through a fence and wound up in an inground swimming pool.



Thankfully, a good samaritan quickly swept in to break the glass and get the woman out of the vehicle.



No word on the woman's condition but we wish her a speedy recovery.



