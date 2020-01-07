DOUBLE TAKE: Nissan Sales Plummet 50% In Q2 - Infiniti Sales Plunge 44% For Quarter

Nissan Group announced total U. S. second-quarter (April-June) sales for 2020 of 177,328 units, a decrease of 49.5 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Division second-quarter 2020 highlights: Sales of the Nissan 370Z were up 24 percent in the first quarter to 749 units.

Murano sales rose 0.3 percent with 14,292 units sold.

Both models have also shown gains in 2020: Murano (+15 percent), 370Z (+5 percent) INFINITI today reported deliveries of 16,095 vehicles in quarter two of 2020. Second quarter highlights: The QX50 mid-size luxury crossover had its best June.

With 1,339 deliveries the QX80 full-size luxury had its best April.





