DOUBLE TAKE: Nissan Sales Plummet 50% In Q2 - Infiniti Sales Plunge 44% For Quarter

Nissan Group announced total U.
S. second-quarter (April-June) sales for 2020 of 177,328 units, a decrease of 49.5 percent versus the prior year.
Nissan Division second-quarter 2020 highlights:
INFINITI today reported deliveries of 16,095 vehicles in quarter two of 2020. Second quarter highlights:
- Sales of the Nissan 370Z were up 24 percent in the first quarter to 749 units.
- Murano sales rose 0.3 percent with 14,292 units sold.
- Both models have also shown gains in 2020: Murano (+15 percent), 370Z (+5 percent)
- The QX50 mid-size luxury crossover had its best June.
- With 1,339 deliveries the QX80 full-size luxury had its best April.