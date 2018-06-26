DRIVEN: 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet, Who Knew 4800Lbs Could Be So Much Fun?

Agent009 submitted on 6/26/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:38:34 AM

1 user comments | Views : 572 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When most people think of supercars, they picture a mid-engine affair, stamped with the image of a horse or a bull up front.

Stiff, hardcore Italian cars used to define supercar-level performance, but in 2018, even large luxury convertibles such as the new S63 AMG can match what (just a few short years ago) would have been supercar speeds. I know what you may be saying at this point, "a 4,817 pound convertible can't be a supercar!" Well, this 4,817-pound convertible can do 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. Do I have your attention now?

Read Article


DRIVEN: 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet, Who Knew 4800Lbs Could Be So Much Fun?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Unfortunately my recent 39 month lease experience with an S Class and the dealership has turned me completely off to the brand. With business so good M-B cares little about treating one customer poorly. Will spend the summer looking for a brand, model and dealership that hopefully deserves my hard earned dollars.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2018 12:34:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]