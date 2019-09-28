DRIVEN: Audi's All-new RS7 Brings The POWER But Is It Enough To STEAL The M5, E63 And Panamera's Show?

The Audi RS7 is kind of like the bad guy in the movies. It's badass looking, powerful and it will certainly make a lot of noise.



Except, you want to root for him.



Audi's all-new RS7 packs nearly 600 horsepower, is coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and makes use of Quattro all-wheel drive to get it up and moving, quickly. Zero to 60 happens in about three and a half seconds.



But, the six figure question is simple: What's it really like?



For the full review, click the link after the jump but if you just want to cut to the chase, see the verdict from Auto Express, below.







Verdict The RS 7 Sportback feels more relevant since Audi distanced it from the now-diesel S7, and it’s undoubtedly more involving to drive than its predecessor, too. The only fly in the ointment will be the upcoming RS 6 Avant, which is sure to drive just as well, but cost less to buy.



Read Article