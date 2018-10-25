DRIVEN: BMW 8 Series, Just A 6 With A Different Name?

Broadly, the 8 Series replaces the 6 Series. But it gets a new number because it’s grander than that. Also, the number 6 now resides on the rump of a big practical hatchback, the 6 Series Gran Turismo.

Really though, in the traditional and proper sense of the term, a Gran Turismo isn’t a bulky five-door, it’s a swish-looking coupe. That’s to say the 8 Series.

Repeating the history of the old 6 Series, the 8 launches with petrol and diesel two-door coupes, and then the range gets populated by convertibles, and four-door Gran Coupes.

There will be an M8 version of each of those bodies. Lick your lips.