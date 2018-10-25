DRIVEN: BMW 8 Series, Just A 6 With A Different Name?

Agent009 submitted on 10/25/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:53:44 AM

0 user comments | Views : 568 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Broadly, the 8 Series replaces the 6 Series.

But it gets a new number because it’s grander than that. Also, the number 6 now resides on the rump of a big practical hatchback, the 6 Series Gran Turismo.

Really though, in the traditional and proper sense of the term, a Gran Turismo isn’t a bulky five-door, it’s a swish-looking coupe. That’s to say the 8 Series.

Repeating the history of the old 6 Series, the 8 launches with petrol and diesel two-door coupes, and then the range gets populated by convertibles, and four-door Gran Coupes.

There will be an M8 version of each of those bodies. Lick your lips.



Read Article


DRIVEN: BMW 8 Series, Just A 6 With A Different Name?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]