DRIVEN: BMW Z4 Becomes Sportier, But Is That Enough To Take Down The Boxster?

The Z4 has changed. It’s become sportier – the old one, with its folding hardtop and cuddly dynamics, took aim mostly at the Mercedes SLK (now SLC). The new one has a fabric top, dropping the weight measurement and centre of gravity. It’s evidently having a pop at the Porsche 718, itself in a vulnerable position since the much-lamented departure of that old flat six.

To prove its sporting bent, we’re driving a Z4 with an M in its name. Well, a part-way M car, the Z4 M40i. It’s got a turbo six with 340bhp. Other engines are four-cylinders in the 30i and 20i.