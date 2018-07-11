DRIVEN: BMW Z4 Becomes Sportier, But Is That Enough To Take Down The Boxster?

Agent009 submitted on 11/7/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:09 AM

0 user comments | Views : 620 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Z4 has changed.

It’s become sportier – the old one, with its folding hardtop and cuddly dynamics, took aim mostly at the Mercedes SLK (now SLC). The new one has a fabric top, dropping the weight measurement and centre of gravity. It’s evidently having a pop at the Porsche 718, itself in a vulnerable position since the much-lamented departure of that old flat six.

To prove its sporting bent, we’re driving a Z4 with an M in its name. Well, a part-way M car, the Z4 M40i. It’s got a turbo six with 340bhp. Other engines are four-cylinders in the 30i and 20i.



Read Article


DRIVEN: BMW Z4 Becomes Sportier, But Is That Enough To Take Down The Boxster?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]