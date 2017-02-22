DRIVEN: Can Kia's Stinger GT Really Take The BMW 3 Series Head On?

Kia has long been considered a high-value mainstream manufacturer that offered cheap, cheerful and well-equipped family cars.

While a prolonged push upmarket has seen top-spec Sorento SUVs nudge £40,000, it’ll take a different tack later this year, with the introduction of its all-new Stinger GT halo car.

A four-door saloon targeting established German rivals such as the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class, the GT will act as the Korean brand’s exclusive flagship when it arrives in UK dealers later this year. It’ll come with a choice of 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, as well as a range-topping 3.3-litre V6.



