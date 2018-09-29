DRIVEN: Does BMW's All-new X5 Actually Stand A Chance In A Mudslinging Fight Between Luxury SUVs?

Easily one of the most competitive auto segments right now, it's a tough time to be selling luxury sport-utility vehicles. That's because you have to be on your "A" game.



Anything less is likely to get trounced.



So, when we saw that the BMW X5 was rolled out in its all-new form, we were a bit disappointed. It looked like more of the same 'ol, same 'ol. And in this market that's enough to kill a vehicle's sales. This is now the third consecutive generation X5 that has not been a revolution.



Now that the all-new X5 has been rolled out to the media, the very first reviews have come in via CAR. What's the all-new X5 really like, you ask?



New BMW X5: verdict Whether or not you buy into the lifestyle image that comes with a large SUV like a BMW X5 is entirely up to you – we reckon a 5 Series Touring is a more satisfying drive most of the time and just as practical.



Thing is, as soon as you add any kind of rural hobby into the equation, or the desire to sit in a fashionably high-up driving position, the X5 starts to make more sense.



It’s heartening then that this car closes the gap to its lower-flying stablemates in the driving stakes, and now offers even more tech and luxury.



