DRIVEN: FIRST Review Of The All-new BMW i8 Roadster — Is THIS The Way It Should Have Been Delivered, All Along?

Agent00R submitted on 8/4/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:00:29 PM

1 user comments | Views : 368 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.carmagazine.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you have a soul and you really love driving, I think it's pretty hard to argue against the likes of a sports car sans roof.

When you have the right weather, boy, there's nothing quite like it.

And when BMW showed us the concept version of what was essentially an i8 without a roof I think it's safe to say that everyone flipped their wig. With good reason. Following the coupe with its M1 Homage look, it's one of those rare happenings where the drop top looks as good, if not better, than the coupe variant.

Well, it's taken about six years to see it get put into production, so, it's only right that people are clamoring to know: How is it?

Our friends over at CAR magazine recently reviewed the hybrid sports car and if you've gotta know, check out the verdict here. For the FULL story, click the link after the jump.



BMW i8 Roadster: verdict

In many ways the i8 Roadster is the car BMW should've made in the first place. It still looks great, but under the surface small changes make it a tighter, more intuitive and more rewarding car to push than its predecessor. It's still not as agile as a 911 or Audi R8 RWS, but neither of those let you eat miles of motorway in comfort like you can in the BMW. 

Is it still divisive and impossible to pigeonhole? Almost certainly, but now that's a strength – not a weakness.



Read Article


DRIVEN: FIRST Review Of The All-new BMW i8 Roadster — Is THIS The Way It Should Have Been Delivered, All Along?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Try as I might, I just cant get on the i8 bandwagon. 0-60 in 4.5 seconds isnt all that matters but those are numbers ///AMG and M Cars were doing a generation or 2 ago via E55 and M5.

I get it, its all about the fuel efficiency as well that comes with the car which is great but, I might as well hop in a Tesla S that comes with similar or better performance, more efficiency, and even more practicality.

The article also sites how comfortable the i8 is which again is great but if i ultimately wanted comfort...would i be looking for a super car or 2 door car in the first place?

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/4/2018 7:25:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]