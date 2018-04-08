DRIVEN: FIRST Review Of The All-new BMW i8 Roadster — Is THIS The Way It Should Have Been Delivered, All Along?

If you have a soul and you really love driving, I think it's pretty hard to argue against the likes of a sports car sans roof. When you have the right weather, boy, there's nothing quite like it.



And when BMW showed us the concept version of what was essentially an i8 without a roof I think it's safe to say that everyone flipped their wig. With good reason. Following the coupe with its M1 Homage look, it's one of those rare happenings where the drop top looks as good, if not better, than the coupe variant.



Well, it's taken about six years to see it get put into production, so, it's only right that people are clamoring to know: How is it?



Our friends over at CAR magazine recently reviewed the hybrid sports car and if you've gotta know, check out the verdict here. For the FULL story, click the link after the jump.







BMW i8 Roadster: verdict In many ways the i8 Roadster is the car BMW should've made in the first place. It still looks great, but under the surface small changes make it a tighter, more intuitive and more rewarding car to push than its predecessor. It's still not as agile as a 911 or Audi R8 RWS, but neither of those let you eat miles of motorway in comfort like you can in the BMW. Is it still divisive and impossible to pigeonhole? Almost certainly, but now that's a strength – not a weakness.



Read Article