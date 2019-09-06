DRIVEN: How Does The REFRESHED Mercedes-Benz GLC Stack Up Against The Latest Competition? The Answer May Surprise You...

When it comes to delivering product, Mercedes-Benz has been on a roll for the past couple of years. The styling and packaging of its latest models certainly has our attention.



Though, we have to be the bearer of bad news. Everything is cyclical.



While the three-pointed star had been on a hot streak, all good things must come to an end. I am going to have to look at the marque a bit closer but that time may be nearing.



Coming off of a refresh, the GLC has received a little nip/tuck. In addition, its technology has been updated to align with the rest of the Mercedes portfolio. But is it enough to fend off the latest competition coming from all angles?



See what the folks at CAR magazine have to say about the matter, below.





Mercedes-Benz GLC: verdict It’s hard to get excited about cooking models of the Mercedes GLC, especially when the ballistic V8 AMGs are glaring at you from across the showroom. When it comes to practical, premium family transport, though, there’s plenty to recommend the 300 d model – a strong blend of easy driving manners, comfort and space plus the allure of the 3-pointed star. A Jaguar F-Pace will provide more enjoyment, a Discovery Sport more practicality and an Audi Q5 is arguably a more complete package. But none are so far ahead of the GLC that they’re worth discounting it for.



