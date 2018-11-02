DRIVEN: Is The All-new Audi SQ5 The PERFECT Stand In For A Porsche Macan?

Agent00R submitted on 2/11/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:00:37 PM

3 user comments | Views : 1,654 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.carmagazine.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For folks that are in the market for a $50,000 or so sport-utility vehicle, they're in for a wake up call.

That's because it's actually pretty tough price point to find something. 

Why, you ask?

Well, it's sort of like this. You can get something from a non-luxury brand and get it loaded up to the gills. Or, you can go for a smaller luxury/performance-based SUV that may have less utility and options. 

There's a lot of options but the trouble is narrowing down your short list. If you were wise though you'd do yourself some good and take the Audi SQ5 for a test spin.

While I would have liked a more spirited design, the reality is that the vehicle is very capable and priced competitively. If you want something with some performance but not going to cost you an arm and a leg — e.g., the Porsche Macan — the four rings is worth a look. 

If you're in-market, you may do yourself some good by checking out what the good folks over at CAR magazine think of the Audi performance SUV. It recently published a brief review that may lend a hand if you're seeking something spunky for 50,000 clams.

P.S.: Fake exhaust design detail, Audi? Really?!


...If you want a performance car, you're best off with something like an RS3 or RS5, and if you’re after a car that can handle seven passengers and still give a fair amount of poke – you’ll need to get an SQ7. If, however, you want something somewhere in between, the SQ5 slots into the range perfectly. 

It's spacious inside, and looks handsomely proportioned on the outside – but it feels far smaller to drive. Lower down to the ground and considerably more powerful than the outgoing SQ5, the 2018 model's ride is only a little on the firm side when in Comfort mode – even on 20-inch rims...


Read Article


DRIVEN: Is The All-new Audi SQ5 The PERFECT Stand In For A Porsche Macan?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

cidflekken

The GLC43 blows this out of the water. Imagine when the GLC63 get released.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 10:53:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Can it stand in for a Macan? It IS a Macan. Same car badge engineered.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 12:23:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

jeffgall

SQ5 starts at $54k and I think you would be hard pressed to find one under $58k when you start to add some popular features.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 6:51:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]