DRIVEN: Is You Were Thinking Of PASSING On The Mercedes-Benz GLB, You Should Read THIS...

So, I have to admit. The all-new Mercedes-Benz has been a bit of a head scratcher for me.



That's because it's kind of small yet Mercedes says it seats seven.



We've all heard this before. Then when you try to use the second and third rows you might as well saw your passengers in half. That's because their torsos are the only thing that fits.



Well, according to the folks at CAR magazine, it turns out the all-new GLB-Class is actually well packaged. Although it's riding on architecture developed for the A- and B-Class vehicles, the GLB has quite a bit of utility.



The only problem with its review of the GLB35 is the AMG variant may be a bit too costly — no surprise there.



Verdict On paper, the GLB sounds like it will make little sense. Why bother with what is essentially a seven-seat SUV version of a hatchback when there’s plenty of cheaper alternative family buses around? In reality, however, it’s a likeable alternative to larger seven-seaters if you only plan to use the rearmost seats on rare occasions and a more flexible rival to premium five-seat SUVs. We’ll reserve final judgement until we’ve tried one in the UK on passive springs, but first impressions are promising.



