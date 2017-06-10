DRIVEN: Kia's New Stinger Brings BMW Like Power And Finesse To The Masses - Will The Hardcore Enthusiast Care About The Badge?

You probably know Kia as ‘that brand with the long warranty’. Its seven-year guarantee has made it popular with buyers looking for peace of mind rather than a good time, while its range of SUVs and family cars are big on value but low on thrills.

Things are changing at Kia, though. First there was the surprisingly accomplished Kia Pro_cee’d GT hot hatch, then the company poached BMW M Division’s Albert Biermann. The German has been hard at work over the last couple of years working on the i30 N from sister firm Hyundai and now this, the Kia Stinger.