DRIVEN: Kia's New Stinger Brings BMW Like Power And Finesse To The Masses - Will The Hardcore Enthusiast Care About The Badge?

You probably know Kia as ‘that brand with the long warranty’.

Its seven-year guarantee has made it popular with buyers looking for peace of mind rather than a good time, while its range of SUVs and family cars are big on value but low on thrills.

 

Things are changing at Kia, though. First there was the surprisingly accomplished Kia Pro_cee’d GT hot hatch, then the company poached BMW M Division’s Albert Biermann. The German has been hard at work over the last couple of years working on the i30 N from sister firm Hyundai and now this, the Kia Stinger.



User Comments

MDarringer

Snobs will sneer. I really want a long-term test drive in one.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2017 10:53:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TheSteve

"Performance" is measured in a number of ways:
- 0-60 mph times
- 1/4 mile time and speed
- 60 mph to zero stopping distance
- Skip-pad Gs
- Track times
(etc.)

And that's just performance. And then there are subjective things that draw people to a car, such as the feel, fit and finish, interior and exterior styling, and more.

A Kia is a not a BMW. It might match it or better it someday, but not today. I don't envision any BMW owners, or prospective BMW shoppers turning to Kia any time soon. That doesn't mean a Kia isn't a good car, or possibly even a great car considering the relatively modest price tag. It just means it does not compete with BMW.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2017 11:05:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

I think this is going to go about as well as the VW Phaeton.

If Kia wants to compete with BMW, they'd be better served to start over, come up with a new company name and not haul that econo-car reputation along with them.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2017 11:15:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

