DRIVEN: Long-term Test Update — So, What’s It Like To LIVE WITH The All-new Honda Civic Type R For ONE Month?

The hot hatch scene has been a rather busy one in recent years. With entrants coming in from all directions, it’s been very interesting to see Honda finally import the US market its Civic Type R.

People were chomping at the bit to get ahold of the all-new, flagship Civic. Of course, as we like to ask the tough questions, we’ve been wondering if the juice was worth the squeeze?

Who else better to weigh in on the all-new Civic Type R than our friends across the pond at Autocar. As they previously had a long-term Civic Type R, they’ve actually lived with these snarling Hondas and can provide good perspective.

While the Type R just arrived in its fleet as of January, the blokes and birds at Autocar just posted a one-month update to give us a bit more color as to its experience so far.

Aside from squeaky brakes, it seems like it’s mostly copacetic. Click over to see for yourself.

Performance car it may be, but the Civic Type R has to provide an element of practicality if it is to live up to the ‘daily driver’ brief demanded of it by a photographer.

If I’m heading to a shoot I need space, and plenty of it, for my kit. I have to say that so far I’m impressed by what I’ve found in the Civic. There’s a surprising amount of room under that bespoilered rear hatch and it’s certainly generous by the standards of this class. Officially, the Civic has 420 litres of boot space, increasing to 786 litres if you fold down all of the 60/40 split rear seat and pile your possessions as high as the bottom of the window line.

