DRIVEN: Mercedes AMG C63 S Delivers Solid Performance But Can You Stomach That Price?

There's a great story about a Swiss watchmaker who inadvertently saved the luxury watch business back in the 1970s. At the end of that decade, the watch world was in the middle of a revolution. The entire industry had decided, with incredible speed and solidarity, to abandon complex mechanical movements in favor of battery-powered quartz, which had every seeming advantage—not only was it more accurate and more reliable, but cheaper as well. And, like many revolutions before it, there was an attempt to erase the past: watchmaking machinery was destroyed across Switzerland, the tooling junked for scrap. The future was embraced by all; no one looked back.



Read Article