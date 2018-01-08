DRIVEN: Mercedes AMG C63 S Delivers Solid Performance But Can You Stomach That Price?

Agent009 submitted on 8/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:05:33 PM

1 user comments | Views : 712 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There's a great story about a Swiss watchmaker who inadvertently saved the luxury watch business back in the 1970s.

At the end of that decade, the watch world was in the middle of a revolution. The entire industry had decided, with incredible speed and solidarity, to abandon complex mechanical movements in favor of battery-powered quartz, which had every seeming advantage—not only was it more accurate and more reliable, but cheaper as well. And, like many revolutions before it, there was an attempt to erase the past: watchmaking machinery was destroyed across Switzerland, the tooling junked for scrap. The future was embraced by all; no one looked back.

Read Article


DRIVEN: Mercedes AMG C63 S Delivers Solid Performance But Can You Stomach That Price?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

dlin

Not interested with a heavy V8 up front. I'd wait for a 1.5L V6 that spins to 10,000 rpm with 500 hp!

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 8/1/2018 2:53:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]