There are times when Audi, to great fanfare, brings out an all-new car and you look at it or even drive it and go “new, huh, really?” This is not one of those times.

The second generation Q3’s body is bigger by 10cm, better-proportioned and a lot roomier than before. It had to grow really, just to open up a gap between it and the Q2, which arrived late in the old Q3’s life and rendered it largely redundant.