Yes, we’ve bagged a drive in the next BMW 3 Series before it’s been properly unveiled to the public - that’s due in October. The camouflage isn’t really fooling anyone, though; it’s fairly obvious this is a new BMW saloon car. You could be forgiven for mistaking it for a 5 Series, because as with every generation before it, the 3 Series has grown a bit, being wider and longer than the car it replaces.



