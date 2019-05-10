DRIVEN: So, Does The MOST INSANE Jaguar Ever Built Deliver On Its Promise? The XE SV Project 8, Reviewed...

It's really hard to not adore an automobile that is completely bonkers. The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is one of those vehicles.



That's because it has an insane V8 and is essentially a race car on the road. Unlike when most people apply that phrase, it's not hyperbolic this time around. Take, for example, the fact it has four doors but seating for two only — unless you nab one of the 15 Touring variants out of the 300 unit run (Touring models will have rear seats).



Even better, it makes use of all-wheel drive to put all of its nearly 600 horsepower down to the ground.



So, what's all this madness really like?







Jaguar XE SV Project 8: verdict

...But drive Project 8 quickly on road and track and suddenly it all makes sense. To paraphrase, Vehicle Dynamics Manager David Pook says he wanted to create a four-door saloon with the spirit of a Porsche 911 GT3, and the usability and attitude of an E46 BMW M3 CSL. We'd say Project 8 achieves that goal.



It's a car that strikes the rare balance of feeling as exciting on track as it does unflappable, encouraging drivers of all abilities to extract the maximum performance without resorting to the cautious feeling chassis settings that frustrate more experienced drivers. That Project 8's track-focussed suspension also feels so pliant on the road is also seriously impressive. I hope it's a success, and that its success encourages SVO to produce more extrovert machines in its likeness. Plus, it's not often that a car like this feels this special and can potentially thrill you and 3 other passengers along...



