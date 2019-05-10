DRIVEN: So, Does The MOST INSANE Jaguar Ever Built Deliver On Its Promise? The XE SV Project 8, Reviewed...

It's really hard to not adore an automobile that is completely bonkers.

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is one of those vehicles.

That's because it has an insane V8 and is essentially a race car on the road. Unlike when most people apply that phrase, it's not hyperbolic this time around. Take, for example, the fact it has four doors but seating for two only — unless you nab one of the 15 Touring variants out of the 300 unit run (Touring models will have rear seats).

Even better, it makes use of all-wheel drive to put all of its nearly 600 horsepower down to the ground.

So, what's all this madness really like? To get a taste, scope out an edited down version of CAR's verdict, below. For the FULL review, click "Read Article," below!



Jaguar XE SV Project 8: verdict

...But drive Project 8 quickly on road and track and suddenly it all makes sense. To paraphrase, Vehicle Dynamics Manager David Pook says he wanted to create a four-door saloon with the spirit of a Porsche 911 GT3, and the usability and attitude of an E46 BMW M3 CSL. We'd say Project 8 achieves that goal.

It's a car that strikes the rare balance of feeling as exciting on track as it does unflappable, encouraging drivers of all abilities to extract the maximum performance without resorting to the cautious feeling chassis settings that frustrate more experienced drivers. That Project 8's track-focussed suspension also feels so pliant on the road is also seriously impressive. I hope it's a success, and that its success encourages SVO to produce more extrovert machines in its likeness. Plus, it's not often that a car like this feels this special and can potentially thrill you and 3 other passengers along...



Read Article


User Comments

MDarringer

Too late to be of value.

If this had arrived with the XE it might have had some halo value.

But at this juncture, it's just a sad commentary on how poorly managed Jaguar is.

This car will be a forgotten footnote.

MDarringer

Posted on 10/5/2019 12:17:27 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

JLR can do anything they want with the Jaguar brand, but I don't think this sort of GT3 type effort is a good fit. Like Aston, they should stick to the brute in a suit playbook. Nothing wrong with 500-600hp, but a more subtle British execution would likely be best.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 10/5/2019 7:26:55 PM   

MDarringer

The XE should have been a 2.0T for $27.5K, a V6 for $33K, and a V8 for $37.5K. They could have phoned up Ford for the superior Coyote V8 and made the numbers work. Jaguars HonestInjun engines are Ford-based, so...

MDarringer

Posted on 10/5/2019 9:48:42 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Yep. Just like Subaru should have Toyota engines and transmissions. There are a lot of logical ideas floating around that could help auto companies. But nobody is listening.....

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 10/5/2019 10:09:13 PM   

skytop

Definitely does NOT look like a Jaguar. Maybe a Japanese company designed it.

skytop

Posted on 10/6/2019 1:46:32 PM   

