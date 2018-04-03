DRIVEN: So, What's A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 With A STICK REALLY Like?

Agent00R submitted on 3/4/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:19:02 AM

5 user comments | Views : 2,610 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.carmagazine.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Now, I will be the first guy to say that if I had $150,000 to spend, I probably wouldn't go running to the Porsche dealer to plop it down on a 911.

While I think they're great sports cars, it just doesn't have me completely sold. 

A Cayman GT4, on the other hand... A used R8 V10, on the other hand... Now you've got my attention.

While the 911's footprint has grown in the 991 generation and it's become more luxurious, purists have still been lusting after the technologically enhanced GT3. While it gained rear-wheel steering and a PDK gearbox as the only option at first, now Porsche has finally come around. 

You can spec it with a manual transmission. 

So, what's the deal? Would reviewers still want a stick on a GT3 or are they completely smitten with the dual-clutch 'box? See for yourselves, below.


Porsche 2018 GT3 review: verdict

This was hardly a car Porsche was going to get wrong. In fact it could have made some token changes and still sold every single one without breaking sweat. But GT3.2 is so much more than that, building on the brilliance of the old car by making it more accessible and usable but without any dilution of the sensory magic that makes it such a joy to drive in the first place.

We know what you’re thinking: another 911, another glowing review. But spend five minutes exploring the GT3’s ability on a suitable road and we guarantee you won’t think any differently. As for the manual? It’s not the fastest transmission to stick in your GT3, but it’s the right one.



Read Article


DRIVEN: So, What's A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 With A STICK REALLY Like?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

If you love the 911, you'll love this.

I'd rather have a modern 944 or a 928.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 11:29:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

A very last century choice. I wonder how long the Porsche Cup race cars have been running without manual transmissions. The answer may surprise manual purists.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 1:15:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

The automatics accelerate quicker and are faster point to point. The manuals offer a visceral connection and strengthen the man and machine bond. Take your pick while you still have a choice.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 2:52:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TomM

Driving a Porsche is still something people aspire to - even though others have a hard time telling one from another. Personally - Porsche has stuck with similar styling for too long - and there is nothing special to me from one 911 to another for years now.

However - when you get above $150,000 - there are a lot of very special choices - and that probably is the line where the money is not an issue.

I would still prefer a Portofino - to these.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 4:58:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

Just be thankful it still has a GD steering wheel.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 8:21:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]