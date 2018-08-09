DRIVEN: So, What's Aston Martin's DB11 AMR REALLY Like? The V12 Is Back...

Agent00R submitted on 9/8/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:32:36 PM

2 user comments | Views : 550 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I try to stay on top of the latest automotive news but sometimes you fall behind.

And that's what happened with me and Aston Martin this summer.

I recently had a chance to drive the DB11 Volante. And while that sounds great on paper, there's one key difference. The DB11 Volante is only offered with a V8 powerplant. You know, the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-liter V8 good for just over 500 horsepower.

That's good and well and all, but that's not what makes an Aston...an Aston. You need a V12 for that.

So when I rang up the press office and requested a proper Aston Martin DB11, they informed me that the car was no longer in production.

"What do you mean," I squeaked, "The car just came out not too long ago."

This is where Aston's PR guy explained to me that the V12 models were replaced with the all-new Aston Martin Racing (AMR) variants. So, to experience the DB11 as it should be, I'd have to wait. Well, so be it.

Having said that, one of the first reviews of the all-new DB11 AMR has been posted by our friends at Auto Express. And rather than waste time, let's just cut to the chase with the verdict below.

For the full story, click over after the jump.


Verdict

The DB11 AMR is exactly what a big British V12 GT car should be. In fact, it’s what the DB11 should have been from the start. The updates have enhanced its dynamic side without compromising its grand touring credentials. With these changes, the DB11 now feels more at ease with itself and makes more sense in the Aston line-up.


Read Article


DRIVEN: So, What's Aston Martin's DB11 AMR REALLY Like? The V12 Is Back...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Rather wonderful looking.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/8/2018 6:37:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Yes indeed they did a fine job with this car. The AMR version (minus the stripes) is certainly one to put on your list. Lots of power but no gaping mouth.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 9/8/2018 8:02:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]