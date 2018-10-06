DRIVEN: So, What's The All-new Ferrari 488 Pista REALLY Like? BEST V8 Ferrari, Ever?

Some of my favorite cars in the world are Ferrari V8-powered machines. To be more specific, my heart is set on its low volume, mid-engine V8 cars.



Cars like the 348 Serie Speciale, 355 Serie Fiorano, 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale. And now we're presented with the latest and greatest take on the more powerful and more hardcore V8 — the 488 Pista.



The Italians have employed all the tricks up their sleeve. There's active aerodynamics, there's specially designed bits to make this 488 more smooth through the air and, of course, it's gone on a diet. Described as feeling more akin to a superbike than a supercar, the writer details their experience in this CAR magazine review.



But, if you don't want to take the time to read that piece, we'll just get down to brass tacks below. See the verdict and weigh in on the comments.





Verdict Rather than a limited edition, the Ferrari 488 Pista is a series production car, albeit a low-volume one. That said, it’s described as ‘nearly sold-out’, and if you want one, you’ll need to go through an approval procedure that makes winning the X-Factor look like child’s play. Of the chosen few, Ferrari expects more than half of Pista owners to use the car on track at least once, and they really should. It’s special to drive on the road, but really comes alive on a circuit. This is more than a 488 Challenge race car converted for road use – it’s an ultimate 488 road car designed to be as well-rounded and as fun to drive as possible, and the result is a truly captivating driver’s car.



