DRIVEN: So, What's The All-new Land Rover Range Rover Velar REALLY Like?

Ever since Land Rover introduced the all-new Range Rover Velar I've been a bit perplexed. That's because the company claimed it was filling a void in its product portfolio.



Then, uh, what is the Land Rover Discovery for? It too is also a luxury sport-utility vehicle that costs about $49,000-50,000.



Regardless, the Velar is here and admittedly so it does bring a rather fashionable take on what an SUV should be. Injecting a bit of style and sophistication, it certainly carries on the Range Rover brand's cachet.



But how good is it, really?



Our friends from across the pond at Autocar gave the vehicle a thorough review.



You can read the full review by clicking "Read Article" below or you can save yourself some time and clicks here. See an excerpt from the verdict right here, right now.







...The Velar plainly has the luxurious finish and feel, the technological sophistication and the highly accomplished ride and handling to be considered superior to the premium-branded medium-sized SUVs whose proportions it roughly matches. In all three respects, it goes some way to justifying its very high price. And if you like the way the Velar looks, ‘some way’ may well be far enough. But ‘some way’ is still a long way from all of the way. Because if you’re going to charge a 50 percent premium for a medium-sized SUV – and that above an already premium price – you’d better deliver an outstanding engine. The Velar D240’s engine and transmission let it down in more ways than one, leaving such a yawning margin between the car’s claimed and actual performance level that we can’t count it among our preferred luxury SUVs...



Read Article