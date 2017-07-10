DRIVEN: The All-new Audi A8 Has Arrived, So, Does It Stack Up To The S-Class And 7-Series?

In the large, luxury sedan world there's a handful of choices to pick from. But, I reckon there's really only three at the top of the game. That would be the BMW 7-Series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.



Arriving now is the all-new Audi A8, which rounds out the trio.



While we were expecting something much more dramatic and game changing given the hype the four rings placed on the A8, we will admit one thing. The Germans sure as hell packed it to the brim with the latest and greatest technology.



Of course one has to ask though: Does that even matter? That's because technology is great when it works, which is not Audi's strong suit if we're honest. Also technology just for the sake of it isn't always a brilliant move.



Having said that, the folks at Evo got to sample the all-new A8 and, of course, they compared it to its two German rivals.



...All three are deeply impressive to drive too, but we think the Mercedes just edges it in terms of what a luxury car should actually deliver. If there’s a demerit for the A8, it’s that it doesn’t quite hit the heights of comfort and grandeur you get from an S-class, whether you’re sitting up front or lounging in the rear. As a driver or as a passenger, the S-class, slightly ostentatious though it might be, does feel a little more special.



And, let’s face it – if you have £70k-£80k to spend on a proper drivers’ car and want the Audi badge, then a new to nearly-new RS6 (or, if you don’t need the space, a late first-generation Audi R8 V10) would do the trick better than the A8.



