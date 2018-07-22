DRIVEN: The FIRST Review Of The All-new Tesla Model 3 Performance — Finally, We May Have A BMW M3 Killer

For years, everyone has claimed to have built a BMW M3 killer. While cars like the Mercedes-AMG C63 S and Audi RS5 were outstanding, I wouldn't call them M3 killers.



They just didn't have that certain something that makes the BMW stand out from the pack.



Well, it seems as though we may actually have a contender here. And, it's unlike the other cars. It's an electric vehicle. It's the all-new Tesla Model 3 Performance.



And according to Dan Neil of The Wall Street Journal, it's giving the Bimmer a run for its money. See the full review by clicking "Read Article," below!





ENTER, STAGE LEFT, humming: I have borrowed a new 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance ($78,000, as tested) from the factory in Fremont, Calif., and I’m now quietly tearing the hide off this switchback road in the grass-gold hills near Silicon Valley. This is the first test drive of the hotrod Tesla. In the Performance version, two motors north and south equal 335 kW (450 hp) and digitally mastered all-wheel drive, with corner-exiting acceleration that will leave average BMW M4s with a soft auf Wiedersehen...



