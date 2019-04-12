DRIVEN: The FIRST Reviews Are In — What's The People's VW (The All-new Golf) REALLY Like?

As a long-time fan of Volkswagen, it always excites me when the company reveals an interesting product. It's not often but when it happens, I pay attention.



One example was the recently launched Arteon. Another is the MKVIII (MK8) Golf.



While I adore compact cars like the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra, when it came time for me to make a purchase, I went with what I thought was right. A Golf. It had the perfect blend of a nice interior, great drive, utility and held its value. How could I not want one for daily driving?



The MK7 Golf took a step in the wrong direction, however. And I've been waiting to see if the company can get its act together. Our friends at CAR recently spent some time in the MK8 and published its first impressions.



So, how did it do? Feast your eyes, below.







VW Golf Mk8: verdict An even more mature version of what came before, with a higher-tech and nicer built interior, loads more engine choices and a bit more sparkle to the handling. This is peak Golf. First customer deliveries are in spring 2020, with the GTE arriving by the summer. All other models mentioned, but not yet revealed, will find their way into showrooms throughout the second half of 2020 and into 2021.



Read Article