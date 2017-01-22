DRIVEN: The NEW Lamborghini Aventador S Still Gives Some THRILLS And Chills — But, Is It BETTER?

When shopping for the ultimate toy, it's hard to pass up the likes of the Lamborghini Aventador. That's because it really is built for that purpose. I reckon it's very difficult to daily drive this vehicle.



I've done it before but that doesn't mean you should strive to do the same thing.



Recently announced, however, is an updated version of the Aventador. Called the Aventador S it's suppose to build upon the Aventador and also take lessons learned from the even more brutal Aventador SV. Sounds good to us!



So, what's it really like?



From what we're reading it seems by all accounts better. No duh. What matters is how it's better. Rather than feel like a ragged beast, which is what makes a Lamborghini a raging bull, it seems as though the engineers took a more refined approach in its update.



Below is Autocar's verdict.





Should I buy one? That there's so much to play with and adjust in the way the Aventador S drives is a significant progression from the LP700-4, which very much had one way of attacking a corner and offered few options beyond that. Rather than a death grip at the wheel and gritted teeth you now drive the big Lambo with something close to fingertip precision. It's no Lotus Elise in terms of finely balanced nuance and feedback but it's finally got the handling to do justice to that magnificent powertrain, the exotic looks and the sheer force of character. It is, in other words, a much more sophisticated and rewarding car without diluting the raw excitement any V12 Lamborghini should deliver. Big, brash, unapologetic and thrillingly fast this is a true supercar in the finest traditions of the brand. It won't win over those who think it a bit much. But for those of us who take a childlike glee in such cars still existing it's nice to know it delivers on the looks at last.



