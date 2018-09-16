DRIVEN + VIDEO: "A Sports Car On Stilts," Sounds Like The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Will Give The Porsche Macan A Run For Its $$$

It's clear that more sport-utility vehicles are being developed and delivered than ever before. And they're getting more tarted up and sporty than ever before.



Although some have written off these super SUVs as silly, I am completely against that sentiment. I actually love vehicles like the BMW X5M.



One of the latest to join the fray is the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Equipped with over 500 horsepower and some Italian quirks inherited by its sibling, the Giulia, the Stelvio is a helluva piece of metal. Assuming, of course, it doesn't leave you stranded.



To better understand what makes it great — and not so great — tune into this review with Carwow, which details the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Given that the reviewer notes it feels like "A sports car on stilts," I am left wondering if the Porsche Macan is going to be given some trouble by this V8-powered SUV.



What say you, Spies?





This is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. With a whole heap of styling and power upgrades compared to the regular Stelvio, are we finally seeing a SUV that performs and feels just like a sports car? Join Mat as he takes you on a tour of the Stelvio QV and find out why it’s the ONLY fun SUV you can drive today!



