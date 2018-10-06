DRIVEN + VIDEO: As Porsche Hits Its 70th Anniversary, We See What Its Next-generation Vehicles Will Be Like With This FIRST Drive Of The Taycan Prototype

While Porsche's celebrating this weekend, it's also looking into the future. Just the other day the legendary performance-oriented brand announced the name of its all-new, fully electric vehicle.



Dubbed the Taycan, it will usher in the next-generation of Porsche vehicles.



The Germans are determined to take Tesla down. Not that they really have a choice at this point given the market shift.



A friend of AutoSpies, Tim Stevens, recently had the chance to drive the Taycan Cross Turismo Concept on public roads out on the left coast. It's literally the show car displayed at Geneva so to say it is fragile is probably an understatement.



While it doesn't give an entirely accurate depiction of what's to come given it is a prototype, it provides a taste.



Having said that, scope out the clip below and let us know your thoughts, Spies!







Porsche's Mission E prototype is now the Porsche Taycan. It won't hit the road for real until late 2019, but we've already had a go. Join us for the world's first drive in the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept.



