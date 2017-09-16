DRIVEN + VIDEO: Chris Harris Wheels And Deals In The All-new Mercedes-AMG E63 S — But Is It Any Good?

While Mercedes-AMG showed off its all-new E63 S last year at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, BMW just trotted out its four-door, 600-horsepower monster at this past week's Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA).



We're pretty confident it's going to make for one serious head-to-head battle.



What are we to do in the meantime, though? Well, here's a suggestion: See what Top Gear's Chris Harris has to say on the matter. In a recently published clip, Harris takes the all-new Mercedes-AMG E63 S out for a drive on and off track.



As you'd suspect, doesn't pull any punches.



Having said that, take a peek at the video below and dial up the volume. We think you'll dig the V8 soundtrack. Oh, and plenty of burnt rubber. No smell-o-vision here though!





