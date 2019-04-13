DRIVEN + VIDEO: Consumer Reports Dishes On The 2019 Ford Edge — Is Its Refresh ENOUGH To Keep Up With The Competition?

For the 2019 model year, Ford has given the Edge some love.

Although it's only a refresh, it is a much-needed update in a super competitive sport-utility landscape.

There's just one thing: Is it enough to keep up?

I was following one on the road just the other day and, frankly, it is quite reserved. And, on the inside, it is rather sterile.

Would you pay somewhere around $40,000-50,000 for the 2019 Edge?

Seems like Consumer Reports is pretty happy with the Edge. What say you?



The redesigned 2019 Ford Edge gets sharper handling, improved fuel economy and a host of advanced safety gear. Easy-to-use controls and a functional cabin make the Edge a well-rounded option in the midsize SUV category.




