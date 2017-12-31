DRIVEN + VIDEO: Consumer Reports Dishes On The All-new Kia Stinger — Would YOU Give It A Chance?

For several years now Hyundai and Kia have been taking on the incumbents and making buyers rethink their established notions.

Kudos to the Korean marques taking their products to another level.

The latest from Kia, dubbed the Stinger, may just be the one that is a breakthrough product. That's because it seems to be the first legitimately sporting vehicle that can take on the likes of the best from Japan and Germany.

Only one way to find out!

The folks over at Consumer Reports got their hands on two vehicles, one rear-wheel drive and one all-wheel drive, to produce a short clip. In it, CR discusses the initial pros and cons of the Stinger. 

Not sure about you, boys and girls, but we're looking forward to when CR actually buys a model for its long-term test fleet. 


A sport sedan by Kia? Yup! The 2018 Kia Stinger is powerful and capable on the track, combining power and space with its turbocharged engines and 5-passenger sport back design.




"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

I think this makes 900,000 AutoSpies articles about the Stinger. Why is everyone trying to shove this POS down my throat?

You can read the headline right? You have the power of the click...

If you haven't noticed, the entire industry is giving this vehicle some respect hence the influx of articles. Now we'll get to see if consumers agree.

I'd grab one as my company car if I hadn't already grabbed a Mustang.

