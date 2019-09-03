DRIVEN + VIDEO: Consumer Reports Gives Its FIRST Impression Of The All-new Ford Ranger

Consumer Reports recently dropped an all-new video review featuring the Ford Ranger. Given that the full-size pick-up truck class is getting awfully expensive, we reckon that mid-size pick ups may be of interest to many.



With the Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier acting as its competition, it seems like it should be a lay up for Ford. But, is that the case?



Not quite.



Learn more about the pros and cons surrounding the all-new Ranger in Consumer Report's latest clip, below. Some of the findings may surprise you.







Ford has reintroduced the Ranger nameplate to compete in the small pickup truck segment. The 2019 Ranger gets a new four-cylinder engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and includes standard automatic emergency braking. However, a steep price tag, lackluster cabin, and clumsy handling leaves much to be desired.



