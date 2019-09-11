DRIVEN + VIDEO: Consumer Reports Gives Us Its FIRST Impression Of The Kia Telluride. What Does THIS Tell YOU?

Although we have a rather skeptical and cynical following here at AutoSpies, we're still quite keen on the all-new Kia Telluride. While we don't mind pushback, we do wish folks were more open minded to great products from unexpected brands.



At the end of the day some folks just can't get over a badge.



I get it. My sister would never consider certain manufacturers. That said, we're starting to see more publications coming out of hiding and giving the Telluride the praise it deserves.



The latest to release a first impression video are the fine folks over at Consumer Reports. To see what it has to say, check out the clip below.



Let us know: What does Consumer Report's FIRST impression tell YOU?







The 2020 Kia Telluride is an impressive competitor in the three-row SUV segment. Reasonably priced, this family hauler delivers a refined driving experience, luxurious cabin, and standard advanced safety features, making it a stand out in the class.



<br>



