DRIVEN + VIDEO: Consumer Reports Gives Us Its FIRST Impression Of The Tesla Model 3 — What's It Mean To YOU?

One of the world's best automotive reviewers is Consumer Reports.

I know that statement may turn enthusiast's against me, here's the reality: 

CR is looking out for the traditional buyer. 95 percent of those people are not enthusiasts. They want something great to get them from point "A" to "B."

What I've been waiting for is for CR to purchase its Model 3 and weigh in. That's because there's been some major warning signs from those who have received Model 3s so far. Predominantly, there's been some quality issues right out of the gate. 

So, what does CR make of its all-new Model 3? The results are quite good actually. But, keep in mind, this is a first impression and CR is known to change its opinion on a car quickly. Just recall, the publication went from praising the Model S to not even recommending it. 

Having said that, what does CR's FIRST impression say to you about the all-new Model 3?


The Tesla Model 3 makes its debut at the Consumer Reports Test Track. With futuristic styling, a unique take on driver controls and a $35,000 starting price, Tesla aims to widen its appeal to consumers shopping for an all-electric vehicle.




TheSteve

I'm not looking to get into an EV any time soon, but I am following their progress.

TheSteve

Posted on 3/2/2018 2:21:46 AM   

TomM

No purpose in deciding you want a Tesla 3 right now - they are sold out for several decades based on current production

By the time they could be available again - there will be dozens of competitors and probably several advances in battery technology as well.

TomM

Posted on 3/2/2018 6:10:56 AM   

carloslassiter

I like the wheels.

carloslassiter

Posted on 3/2/2018 7:26:57 AM   

fiftysix

All controls on a touch screen is the stupidest idea ever.

fiftysix

Posted on 3/2/2018 8:29:09 AM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

At $59k as tested, this car is priced along with a lot of other automotive luxury/sport choices. Add in AWD and other options you are likely into the $70k range. While some may hate, I am sure other makers would love to have an EV to sell at full pop to a willing market at these prices.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 3/2/2018 8:43:57 AM   

