One of the world's best automotive reviewers is Consumer Reports. I know that statement may turn enthusiast's against me, here's the reality:



CR is looking out for the traditional buyer. 95 percent of those people are not enthusiasts. They want something great to get them from point "A" to "B."



What I've been waiting for is for CR to purchase its Model 3 and weigh in. That's because there's been some major warning signs from those who have received Model 3s so far. Predominantly, there's been some quality issues right out of the gate.



So, what does CR make of its all-new Model 3? The results are quite good actually. But, keep in mind, this is a first impression and CR is known to change its opinion on a car quickly. Just recall, the publication went from praising the Model S to not even recommending it.



Having said that, what does CR's FIRST impression say to you about the all-new Model 3?





The Tesla Model 3 makes its debut at the Consumer Reports Test Track. With futuristic styling, a unique take on driver controls and a $35,000 starting price, Tesla aims to widen its appeal to consumers shopping for an all-electric vehicle.







